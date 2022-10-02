JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,540,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,444. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

