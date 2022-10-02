JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $2.45 on Friday, hitting $163.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,093. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.29 and a 200-day moving average of $186.53.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

