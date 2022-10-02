JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 68 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,763. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.67 and its 200-day moving average is $187.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $4.12 dividend. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

