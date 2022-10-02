JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Price Target to €6.50

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.50 ($7.65) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on Schaeffler from €7.20 ($7.35) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.85.

Schaeffler stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Schaeffler ( OTCMKTS:SCFLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 3.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

