JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $814,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,950,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.67. 6,832,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,282,817. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

