Kava Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $409.34 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00007734 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $409.34 million and approximately $17.81 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00087450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00065092 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00031363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018396 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002411 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 275,837,447 coins and its circulating supply is 126,173,413 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

