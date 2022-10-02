KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 559 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,451,000 after buying an additional 132,551 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 87,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41.

