KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for about 1.3% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $140,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,070,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,561,000 after buying an additional 2,194,657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,998,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,930,000 after buying an additional 719,798 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,168,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,405,000 after purchasing an additional 627,381 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,893,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,531,000 after purchasing an additional 489,031 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $60.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47.

