KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Embraer were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 48.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Embraer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 223,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 168,037 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Embraer by 179.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Embraer by 152.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,785,803 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,463,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,678,000 after buying an additional 119,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Embraer Stock Down 3.5 %

Embraer stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -860.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.