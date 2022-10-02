KCS Wealth Advisory Has $2.02 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $149.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.33 and a 200-day moving average of $160.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

