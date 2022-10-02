KCS Wealth Advisory Has $354,000 Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 277,723 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 196.6% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 162,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 107,889 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 162.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 748,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after buying an additional 40,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 347.2% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 35,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $43.53.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

