KCS Wealth Advisory Has $764,000 Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.3% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 336,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 154.3% in the second quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 275.0% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.80.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE AVB opened at $184.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.38 and its 200-day moving average is $212.27. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $180.01 and a one year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

