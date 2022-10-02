KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 1,199 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 99.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.90 and a beta of 0.34. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com Company Profile

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.