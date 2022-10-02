KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases Shares of 35,245 Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,262,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $529,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,160,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 189,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

