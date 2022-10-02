Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in September

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Kerry Properties Stock Performance
Shares of KRYPF stock remained flat at $1.92 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. Kerry Properties has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $3.06.
