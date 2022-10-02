Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in September

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Kerry Properties Stock Performance

Shares of KRYPF stock remained flat at $1.92 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. Kerry Properties has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

Get Kerry Properties alerts:

About Kerry Properties

(Get Rating)

See Also

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.