KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.59. The consensus estimate for Camden Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

