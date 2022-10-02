KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in September

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 689.0 days.

KGHM Polska Miedz Price Performance

Shares of KGHPF remained flat at $17.00 during trading hours on Friday. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18.

About KGHM Polska Miedz

KGHM Polska Miedz SA mines, produces, and sells copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

