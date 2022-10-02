Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0868 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

KCDMY stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.53. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC downgraded Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

See Also

