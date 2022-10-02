Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 295,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 117,386 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 870,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 193,541 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 546,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 333,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 249,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 96,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. 30,537,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,534,476. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

