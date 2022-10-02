Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kindred Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kindred Group from SEK 123 to SEK 113 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Kindred Group Stock Performance

OTC:KNDGF opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. Kindred Group has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

Kindred Group Company Profile

Kindred Group plc operates an online gambling business primarily in Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers sports betting, including horse racing; poker; casino and games; and bingo through various brands, such as the 32 Red, bingo.com, Casinohuone, Kolikkopelit, Maria Casino, Storspelare, Unibet, Vlad Cazino, and OttoKasino.

