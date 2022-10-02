L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $207.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.26. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 113,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after buying an additional 78,954 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 212,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,242,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,251,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

