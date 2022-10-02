Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $87.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 751,881 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,373,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 640,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 610,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,103,000 after acquiring an additional 402,583 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,223,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.