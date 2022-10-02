Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $405.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $450.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $608.05.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $366.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $451.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $358.00 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

