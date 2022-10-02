LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC) Short Interest Down 24.4% in September

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGVC. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 183,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 33,641 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 384,075 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of LGVC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,397. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

