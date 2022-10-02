LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC) Short Interest Up 18.2% in September

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:LVAC remained flat at $10.03 on Friday. 22,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. LAVA Medtech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LAVA Medtech Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,890,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 573,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,739 shares during the last quarter. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 431,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 256,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Company Profile

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries.

