Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Down 17.1% in September

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Life Healthcare Group Price Performance
LTGHY stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,745. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. Life Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $6.65.
About Life Healthcare Group
