Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Short Interest Down 7.6% in September

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 9,160,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 713,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 48.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 147.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Logitech International by 19.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Logitech International by 91.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Logitech International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 788,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $91.13.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.0023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

