Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Acquires 117,525 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 117,525 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 15.0% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alken Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,116,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,611,051. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $211.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

