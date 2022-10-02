Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,233,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 7,402,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,059,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Luckin Coffee Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:LKNCY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.50. 800,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,319. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. Luckin Coffee has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $18.34.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $493.25 million during the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail services of freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks in the People's Republic of China. It also offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

