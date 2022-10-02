LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

