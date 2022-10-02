LVW Advisors LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.