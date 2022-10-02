LVW Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,293,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $225,921,000 after purchasing an additional 76,365 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Shares of LOW opened at $187.81 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

