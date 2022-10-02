LVW Advisors LLC Has $748,000 Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL stock opened at $196.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.56.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.33.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

