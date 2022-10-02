LVW Advisors LLC Has $854,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 478,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,116,000 after acquiring an additional 252,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,023.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive stock opened at $116.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $129.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.68.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

