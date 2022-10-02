LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ABB by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in ABB by 4.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in ABB by 131.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 58,345 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,145,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in ABB by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of ABB opened at $25.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

ABB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.24.

ABB Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.