LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,505.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,728 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,844,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 782,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,711 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 69,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20.

