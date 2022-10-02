LVW Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $484,878,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $538,503,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $212.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.78. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

