LVW Advisors LLC Sells 3,135 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of SCHG stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
