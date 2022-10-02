LVW Advisors LLC Sells 3,135 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.