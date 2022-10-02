Maker Market Capitalization Tops $718.33 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Maker coin can now be purchased for about $734.77 or 0.03805564 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $718.33 million and $26.92 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maker

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com/en. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

