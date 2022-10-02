Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 500.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Shares of MKL traded down $17.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,084.22. 65,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,199.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,310.71.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $19.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

