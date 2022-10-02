MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.33.

MarketAxess stock opened at $222.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $434.14.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

