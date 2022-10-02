Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Down 22.5% in September

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 135,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,890,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $199,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMLP opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $132.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.10. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

