MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 483,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth $66,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 2.5 %

MCFT opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

