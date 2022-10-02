MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 483,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth $66,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.
MCFT opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
MCFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
