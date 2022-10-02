McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.63-$2.68 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. Barclays reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 3.0 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.85. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.