MediShares Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $693,731.00 and $12,454.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares’ launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org.

Buying and Selling MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is a Ethereum based, decentralized, open-source mutual aid marketplace. Anyone can join a mutual aid scheme through sending variable amount of MDS to a smart contract.. Anyone can become a mutual aid insurer based on the smart contract templates provided by MediShares, and can profit from it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

