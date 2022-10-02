MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Short Interest Update

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MELI Kaszek Pioneer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEKA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 17.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 17.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MEKA opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Company Profile

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

