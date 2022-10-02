Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 523,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 340,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Meten Holding Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 237,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,851. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. Meten Holding Group has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Get Meten Holding Group alerts:

About Meten Holding Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It offers general adult ELT, junior ELT, overseas training, online ELT, and other English language-related services to students from a range of age groups. The company is also involved in the cryptocurrency mining business.

Receive News & Ratings for Meten Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meten Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.