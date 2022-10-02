MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Down 10.9% in September

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MICT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

MICT Price Performance

MICT stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. MICT has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MICT

MICT Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MICT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,506 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MICT by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MICT by 424.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 143,321 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MICT during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the financial technology and insurance business in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It primarily develops platforms for insurance products, and financial products and services. The company also deals in securities, futures, and options; and provides securities advisory and asset management services, as well as the Magpie Invest app that allows to trade in securities on various stock exchanges.

