MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Down 10.9% in September

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MICT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.
MICT stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. MICT has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.62.
MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the financial technology and insurance business in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It primarily develops platforms for insurance products, and financial products and services. The company also deals in securities, futures, and options; and provides securities advisory and asset management services, as well as the Magpie Invest app that allows to trade in securities on various stock exchanges.
