Mina Price Hits $0.58 (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Mina has a market capitalization of $400.81 million and $14.30 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00003014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069997 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10700919 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 693,953,828 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina is a light blockchain, powered by participants. It'sbuilding a privacy-preserving gateway between the real world and crypto — and the infrastructure for the secure, democratic future we all deserve. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.