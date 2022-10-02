Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW) Insider Acquires £97,977.88 in Stock

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) insider Grahame Cook acquired 34,258 shares of Molten Ventures stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £97,977.88 ($118,387.97).

Molten Ventures Stock Up 11.5 %

Molten Ventures stock opened at GBX 303.60 ($3.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.50. Molten Ventures Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 254.40 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,061.79 ($12.83). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 386.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 516.79. The firm has a market cap of £464.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Molten Ventures from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

